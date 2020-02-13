Home

Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
(419) 836-2150
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
5:00 PM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
Donna Jean Mary Kalmbach


1932 - 2020
Donna Jean Mary Kalmbach Obituary
Donna Jean Mary Kalmbach

Donna Jean M. Kalmbach, 88, of Ft. Myers, Florida, and formerly of Millbury, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, February 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. Donna Jean was born in Toledo, Ohio, on January 23, 1932, to Fritz and Freida (Younke) Sibberson. For over 25 years, Donna Jean worked as a beautician with Country Side Coiffeurs Salon. She cherished the time spent in the warm sunshine of Florida. Her home was the centerpiece of family gatherings for many years. Her true love was spending time with her family whom she loved dearly.

Donna Jean is survived by her children, Roger (Barb) Kalmbach, Sue Mazey, Jim (Pat) Kalmbach, Kathy Mockensturn, and Larry Kalmbach; grandchildren, Dawn, Michael, Stefanie, Melissa, Jim, Angela, Jim Jr., Jon, Samantha, Josh, Heather, Faith, Amy, and Emily; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob, Frank, Raymond, and Melvin; along with many loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard; and siblings, Alice, Dorothy, Terry, and Dave.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 5:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed the Promedica Hospice or the .

Published in The Blade on Feb. 13, 2020
