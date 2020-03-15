|
|
Donna Jean "DJ" Mikolajczyk
Halleluiah! Donna's spirit has been released to soar through the heavens. Freed from her physical body, she now rests in peace. Born October 19, 1932, in Swanton, Ohio, to Leonard and Laura (Chase) Peters, Donna passed at home in Sun City, AZ, on March 3, 2020, surrounded by her daughters.
She married Valentine Joseph Mikolajczyk on Nov. 5, 1955, and they enjoyed 41 years together. After 36 years in Toledo, they retired to Sun City, AZ.
A life-long student of spirituality and a devout Catholic, DJ was selfless and caring in all aspects of her life. A graduate of Flower Hospital School of Nursing, she retired from the American Red Cross in Toledo.
DJ is survived by daughters, Zoe (John) Scheuer, Toledo, OH, Cami (Harvey) Yocham, Litchfield, AZ, Valerie Mikolajczyk, Mesa, AZ, and Becky (Bill) Musick, Eagle River, AK. Also surviving are her sister, Carol Poorman, St. Marys, OH; and brother, Martin Peters, Goldsboro, NC; as well as five grandchildren; four great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and in-laws. She was predeceased by siblings, Bernard, Doris, Lewis, Wilbur and twin brother, David Peters.
Services were private in Sun City. Those wishing to make donations are encouraged to consider the American Red Cross, or .
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020