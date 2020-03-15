Home

POWERED BY

Donna Jean "Dj" Mikolajczyk


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Jean "Dj" Mikolajczyk Obituary
Donna Jean "DJ" Mikolajczyk

Halleluiah! Donna's spirit has been released to soar through the heavens. Freed from her physical body, she now rests in peace. Born October 19, 1932, in Swanton, Ohio, to Leonard and Laura (Chase) Peters, Donna passed at home in Sun City, AZ, on March 3, 2020, surrounded by her daughters.

She married Valentine Joseph Mikolajczyk on Nov. 5, 1955, and they enjoyed 41 years together. After 36 years in Toledo, they retired to Sun City, AZ.

A life-long student of spirituality and a devout Catholic, DJ was selfless and caring in all aspects of her life. A graduate of Flower Hospital School of Nursing, she retired from the American Red Cross in Toledo.

DJ is survived by daughters, Zoe (John) Scheuer, Toledo, OH, Cami (Harvey) Yocham, Litchfield, AZ, Valerie Mikolajczyk, Mesa, AZ, and Becky (Bill) Musick, Eagle River, AK. Also surviving are her sister, Carol Poorman, St. Marys, OH; and brother, Martin Peters, Goldsboro, NC; as well as five grandchildren; four great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and in-laws. She was predeceased by siblings, Bernard, Doris, Lewis, Wilbur and twin brother, David Peters.

Services were private in Sun City. Those wishing to make donations are encouraged to consider the American Red Cross, or .

Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -