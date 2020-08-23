1/1
Donna Jean Sherer
1930 - 2020
Donna Jean Sherer

Donna Jean Sherer, age 90, of Oregon, Ohio passed away peacefully Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice. Donna was born on July 7, 1930 to Dewayne and Helen Hager, the youngest of 7 children. She graduated from Scott High School in 1949. Donna was an active member of St. Mark Lutheran Church and in the 1970s, The Spade and Trowel Garden Club. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed.

Donna is survived by her husband, Garey; son, Douglas (Gail) Baumgartner; daughters, Diane (Steven) Kurtz, Pamela (Howard Isley) Sherer, Cindy Sherer, Dawn (Thomas) Haas, and Angela (James) Sigurdson; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and nieces, Shirley Norell and Susan Beck. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Howard, Harry, Charles and William Hager and sisters, Dorothy Barry and Marceil Carper.

Graveside services will be held at Lake Township Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital or St. Mark Lutheran Church.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Lake Township Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 20, 2020
I’m sorry for you loss, but glad I had the privilege of caring for her... we were birthday buddies. I’m glad she found peace.
Bridget
Acquaintance
