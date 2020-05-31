Donna Jean (Heuring) St. John
1931 - 2020
Donna Jean St. John

Donna Jean (Heuring) St. John, 88, of Curtice, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon. She was born on October 13, 1931, to Leonard and Martha (Lammers) Heuring in Toledo, OH. She loved gardening, flowers, talking to people, but most of all loved life. She was devoted to her family and loved being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and loving husband, Robert.

Left to cherish her memory is her brother, Jim (Kathy) Heuring; children, Kris Tefft, Kathleen Amonette, Joseph and Donald (Elsa) St. John; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There are no services at this time, but the family hopes to hold a 'celebration of life' in the future. Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH. Online condolences may be left at hoeflingerfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
4196916768
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
Lived next door to the St John Family from a child to now,what a great family. Still miss Bob and now Donna Shelley and I send our love and prayers.
TERRY JAMES REIFF
Neighbor
