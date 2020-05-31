Donna Jean St. John
Donna Jean (Heuring) St. John, 88, of Curtice, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon. She was born on October 13, 1931, to Leonard and Martha (Lammers) Heuring in Toledo, OH. She loved gardening, flowers, talking to people, but most of all loved life. She was devoted to her family and loved being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and loving husband, Robert.
Left to cherish her memory is her brother, Jim (Kathy) Heuring; children, Kris Tefft, Kathleen Amonette, Joseph and Donald (Elsa) St. John; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There are no services at this time, but the family hopes to hold a 'celebration of life' in the future. Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH. Online condolences may be left at hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.