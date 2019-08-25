|
Donna Jean Wagner
Donna Jean Wagner passed away on August 11, 2019, at Promedica Ebeid Hospice where she was supported by countless family and friends throughout the months of her illness and right up to her passing. She was born December 10, 1942, to Albert and Nellie Liggett, in Toledo, OH. She married David E. Wagner on February 25th, 1961 and were blessed with 52 years of a loving marriage. Together they owned and operated The Mold Shop, Inc. for many years. Donna was a 1960 graduate of Burnham High School and attended Messiah Lutheran Church. She loved boating, painting, gardening, traveling with friends, and spending time with her family. Together she and Dave enjoyed being members of Bay View Yacht Club including 1993 as Commodore and Lady Donna.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David E. Wagner Sr and son, David E. Wagner Jr.; siblings, Bill Liggett and Juanita Wilson. She is survived by her cherished children, Blaine (April) Wagner, Kelly (Ronald) LeMin; adored grandchildren, Kayla (Kyle) Ozuk, Kara (Jeremy) Lopez, Bryce Wagner, Kaitlyn Enneper, Matthew Wagner, Tasha Wagner and RJ (Kilee) LeMin; and devoted loved ones, Sharon Fuzessy, Lee Wagner and Bill and Lola Edens.
The family will receive guests from 1-2pm with a memorial service at 2pm to be held at Messiah Lutheran Church (4703 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH), on Sunday September 1st, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Messiah Lutheran Church of Toledo, or Schedel Arboretum and Gardens.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019