Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
1931 - 2019
Donna M. Link
Donna M. Link

Donna M. Link, age 88, of Toledo and formerly of Reno Beach, passed away on Friday, September 27 at Sunset House, Toledo. She was born on June 7, 1931 in Toledo, OH to William "Barney" and Meta (Laas) Link. Donna retired from Consulting Radiologists in 1993 after working in the Billing Department for 20 years. She was one of the first employees at St. Charles Hospital when it opened, having received her training there as an LPN, and worked for Drs. Link and Lutton for many years as well. Donna was a member of Worship Center of Toledo. She belonged to the Eleanor Kahle Senior Center where she enjoyed playing pinochle, card games and poker. She also loved being around children.

Donna is survived by her niece, Patricia (Thomas) Webber of Parrish, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William "Bill" and John R. Link; and infant brothers, Kenneth, Wilbur and Donald.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9-10:30 a.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The funeral service will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Bishop Pat McKinstry presiding. Interment will follow in Forest Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may be given to Ashanti Hospice or a . Condolences can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
