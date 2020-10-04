1/1
Donna M. Piasecki
1927 - 2020
Donna M. Piasecki

Donna M. Piasecki, 93, of Toledo, OH passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born on May 1, 1927 in Stryker, OH to Harley and Stella (Ziegler) Clark and she married Frank J. Piasecki, Sr. on September 14, 1946 in Toledo.

Donna was a 1944 graduate of Woodward High School in Toledo. Along with her husband, Frank, she operated the family business, Piasecki's Service, Inc. for many years together before his retirement. Known for being strong willed and getting things done, Donna continued to work for several years before retiring herself. She was an active bowler and enjoyed needlepoint in her earlier years. Everyone loved her and she will be dearly missed.

Donna is survived by her loving children, Pamela (Jim) Fahrer, Frank (Cheryl) Piasecki, Jr., Jeffrey (Jill) Piasecki and Kevin (Zandra) Piasecki; several grandchildren, and great grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Behr. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 71 years, Frank; and 5 siblings.

Per Donna's wishes, funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 800 South Detroit Ave, Toledo, OH 43609. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield Chapel (419-865-8879). Condolences can be shared at

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
October 3, 2020
Donna was one of the sweetest people I ever knew and one of the smartest people I ever knew
Merry Kp Manjarrez
Friend
