(News story) Donna Mae Whitner, 88, an educator who for decades was committed to civic, conservative, and Republican causes, died Oct. 9 in the Manor at Perrsyburg.
She had Alzheimer's disease and had been in failing health, said her daughter, Cathy Smith.
Mrs. Whitner was a substitute teacher into the early 2000s, taking assignments with area school districts. She brought to the classroom "high integrity and impeccable character, as well as her extreme love for our country and for teaching people to appreciate education," her daughter said.
She set up programs at local libraries to teach about past U.S. presidents, but also to offer educators and parents refreshers on such skills as phonics, her daughter said. She led sessions on the U.S. Constitution and how congressional action might not pass constitutional muster. She also wrote letters to The Blade Readers' Forum on issues of the day.
"She had such a zeal for what was right for our country, she wanted everyone to know it," her daughter said.
Mrs. Whitner, formerly of Maumee, Sylvania, and West Toledo's Old Orchard neighborhood, had a longstanding interest in politics and government. Her paternal grandfather, George Thompson, was a Springfield Township farmer and a state representative.
She helped with the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Toledo and Lucas County and was a former officer of the Greater Toledo Republican Club.
"Donna had a very good heart and was a very smart lady," said John Birmingham, a former club president. "Donna was a patriot, and Donna was very much concerned about the country and its future."
In the 1980s, she helped form a chapter of the conservative Eagle Forum in Fort Myers, Fla., where the family had relocated. In 1990, after their return, she helped start a northwest Ohio chapter of the group, founded by conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly.
Mrs. Whitner tended to be soft spoken, Ms. Smith said, adding, "We come from a family of lively, loud, laughing people.
"Yet you'd get her talking about politics, and she would just light on fire," her daughter said. "She wanted people to know how to vote for things and to see through what was going on in the government."
Born Jan. 9, 1932, to Elsie and Robert Thompson, she grew up on Arcadia Avenue in central Toledo and was a graduate of Scott High School. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo.
Her husband, Donald, was a homebuilder and developer, and she made a point of accompanying him to industry dinners and events.
"She took her job as being a mother and being a citizen and being a part of the community," her daughter said. "It was really cool that they were best friends. They would go out dancing together, go to the opera, symphony, plays, camping, canoeing."
She had been active at First Congregational Church, Calvary Church, and Westgate Chapel.
She and her husband married Sept. 18, 1954. He died Jan. 2, 2010 and two daughters also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughter, Catherine Smith; son, Stephen Whitner; sisters, Mary Lou Leonard and Jeannie Rerucha, and three grandchildren.
The family plans to hold a celebration of Mrs. Whitner's life next spring. Arrangements are by Walker Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to Alzheimer's Association
