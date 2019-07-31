Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wake
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater St. Marys Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater St. Marys Baptist Church
Donna Marie Banks

Donna Marie Banks Obituary
Donna Marie Banks

Donna Marie Banks, 68, passed away Sunday, July 28th, 2019. Donna graduated from Jesup W. Scott High School and The University of Toledo. She was a longtime member of Greater St. Marys Baptist Church and worked as a secretary for many years.

She is survived by her sons, Malik Banks, Jami Banks and Everett "Smitty" Wright; sisters, Dortha Tookes, Patricia Banks, Darlene Banks and Denise Graham-Banks; brothers, Douglas Banks & Dennis Banks; special niece, Tamika Banks; and a host of grandchildren other family and friends.

Funeral Services are Friday August 2, 2019 11:00am at Greater St. Marys Baptist Church, preceded by 10:00am wake. Visitation is Thursday 7-9pm at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel.

www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on July 31, 2019
