Donna Marie Banks
Donna Marie Banks, 68, passed away Sunday, July 28th, 2019. Donna graduated from Jesup W. Scott High School and The University of Toledo. She was a longtime member of Greater St. Marys Baptist Church and worked as a secretary for many years.
She is survived by her sons, Malik Banks, Jami Banks and Everett "Smitty" Wright; sisters, Dortha Tookes, Patricia Banks, Darlene Banks and Denise Graham-Banks; brothers, Douglas Banks & Dennis Banks; special niece, Tamika Banks; and a host of grandchildren other family and friends.
Funeral Services are Friday August 2, 2019 11:00am at Greater St. Marys Baptist Church, preceded by 10:00am wake. Visitation is Thursday 7-9pm at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel.
Published in The Blade on July 31, 2019