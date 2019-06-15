Donna Marie Claus



Donna Marie (Dresser) Claus passed peacefully from this life in the early morning hours of June 12th. She was born April 21, 1931 to Donald and Alberta Dresser who preceded her in death.



Donna was the last survivor of four siblings, her older sister Avaloo, her younger sister Marcia, and her younger brother John. Donna grew up on the east side of Toledo graduating from Clay High School and Bowling Green State University where she earned her teaching degree. Donna taught first and third grades at Lagrange Elementary and St. Patrick of Heatherdowns. She married Bernard F. Claus on October 24, 1953. Ben and Donna never left each other's side for 66 years. They were blessed with a wonderful life together.



Her husband Ben survives her, along with their four children, Michael (Janet), Jim, Susan (Chris) Muller, and B.J. (Tammy); grandchildren, Joe, Andy, Bill, and Mary Claus; Peter, Clare, and John Muller; Katie, Erin, and Emily Claus. Great grandchildren Ryan, Ellen, and William. Donna also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews, as well as her favorite brother-in-law Peter Claus.



Donna was always a child at heart; she especially related to little ones. She loved to cook her famous Monday night dinners for her family. She was a great mom. Her favorite children's story was Ferdinand the Bull because that's how she saw the world.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joan of Arc Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Please view and sign our online "guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com



Published in The Blade from June 15 to June 17, 2019