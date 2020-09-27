1/1
Donna Marie Kaetzel
1937 - 2020
Donna Marie Kaetzel

11/17/1937 - 09/17/2020

Donna Marie Kaetzel, age 82 of Pemberville, Ohio passed away after a long illness on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born on November 17, 1937 in Toledo, OH to Eugene and Edith (Bonzani) Pezzi. Donna enjoyed cooking, fishing, writing poetry, playing cards, bowling and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford and a former member of the Red Hat Society. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be forever missed.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Pamela (Douglas) Zellner; grandchildren, Kelli (Tim) Powling of Berwick, England, Michelle (Adam) Freeman of Waterville, OH, and Ryan (Sarah) Zellner of Perrysburg, OH; great grandchildren, Klaire and Kara Freeman and Logan and Adam Zellner; sisters, Sandy (Dick) Zellner and Audry Santus; daughter in-law, Lisa Kaetzel; and sister in-law, Mary Ann Kaetzel. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Kaetzel; sons, Mark, David, Daniel and Steven Kaetzel.

Funeral Services and Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to All Saints Catholic Church, or the American Stroke Association a division of the American Heart Association. The Sujkowski – Walker Funeral Home in Rossford is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Vicki Knott
