Services
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:45 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Donna Marie Schwind


Donna Marie Schwind

Donna Marie Schwind, age 92, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, Ohio. She was born on October 3, 1926 in Perrysburg to John and Edna (Schneider) Spoerl. On September 27, 1947, she married Eugene Schwind in St. Rose Catholic Church. Donna was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and it's rosary and altar society. In her earlier days, she enjoyed bowling. She was lifetime Detroit Tigers fan and card player.

Donna is survived by her children, daughter, Sandra Stricker; sons, Stephen (Janet), Mark (Denise), Scott (Karen), Matthew (Brenda) and Patrick (Elizabeth); 21 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; parents and great grandchildren, Carson and Pierson Stricker; brother John Spoerl and sister, Maxine Gilley.

The Family would like to thank the staff's at Waterford at Levis Commons and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for all their care and compassion for Donna.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio with a scripture service to be held at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church, Perrysburg, Ohio with prayers beginning in the funeral home at 9:45 am. Interment will be in St. Rose Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio or St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 East Front Street, Perrysburg, Ohio. Online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from May 29 to May 30, 2019
