Donna Newton Reissig
On December 28, 2019 Donna, age 63, found peace with her long battle with metastatic breast cancer. Her struggle was long and hard, but she remained in strong spirits. She was a graduate of Sylvania High School, where she met her husband of 44 years. Donna is survived by husband Greg; children, Michael (Christie) and Brandi; sisters, Sandi Lutz, Holly Stammen, and Sandy Reinhart; grandchildren, Troy, Morgan, Cole, Lexi, Emma, and Jackson. Donna was preceded in death by her son, Jason; father, Frank Jr.; mothers, Beverly and Patsy Coger; and brother, Frank Jr.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Thursday, January 2, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Family and friends may assemble Friday, January 3, at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home where the Funeral Ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m.
Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, or Susan G. Komen of N.W. Ohio. Online condolences may be offered at
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 2, 2020