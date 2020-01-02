Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Donna Newton Reissig

Donna Newton Reissig Obituary
Donna Newton Reissig

On December 28, 2019 Donna, age 63, found peace with her long battle with metastatic breast cancer. Her struggle was long and hard, but she remained in strong spirits. She was a graduate of Sylvania High School, where she met her husband of 44 years. Donna is survived by husband Greg; children, Michael (Christie) and Brandi; sisters, Sandi Lutz, Holly Stammen, and Sandy Reinhart; grandchildren, Troy, Morgan, Cole, Lexi, Emma, and Jackson. Donna was preceded in death by her son, Jason; father, Frank Jr.; mothers, Beverly and Patsy Coger; and brother, Frank Jr.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Thursday, January 2, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Family and friends may assemble Friday, January 3, at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home where the Funeral Ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, or Susan G. Komen of N.W. Ohio. Online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 2, 2020
