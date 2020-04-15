Donna (Bernath) Roehrig Donna M. (Bernath) Roehrig, age 81, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home in her sleep, Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born June 4, 1938, in York Township to Lueen (Schroeder) and Raymond Bernath. Donna graduated from Lyons High School, and married Warren Roehrig on August 5, 1961. They were members of St. Richard Catholic Parish, and enjoyed 56 years of marriage before his passing on February 1, 2018. She missed him dearly. Donna worked at the agricultural office before having their daughter, Bethann (John) Childress. She was a stay at home mom for many years, then went to work as a bank teller at First Federal Bank of Delta. After retirement, she worked for Pats Specialty Tours and enjoyed many wonderful vacations with Warren! She loved being a Mamma to her grandchildren, Jordan and Josh Childress. Donna will be joining her beloved husband, Warren, at Winameg Cemetery in Delta. Due to the world currently being sideways, the graveside burial will be private. Fr. Eric Culler of St. Richard Catholic Church will preside. A memorial service will be held later when the world is righted. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631). Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www. weigelfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020.