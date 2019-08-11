Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Donna Schreiber


1933 - 2019
Donna Schreiber Obituary
Donna Schreiber

Donna Schreiber, age 85, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Anne's Mercy Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was born on September 30, 1933 to Carl and Mildred (Chilcote) Blossom in Toledo. Donna liked knitting, crocheting, and gardening. She loved animals especially her cats and traveling with her daughters. Donna enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; siblings, Robert Blossom, Carol Conine and Judith Muthena. Donna is survived by her loving children, Glenn LaLonde, Kathie (Bill) Zitzman, Julie Bowers, and Laura (Michael) VonDeylen; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Rhonda (Edward) Stevens; and many other relatives and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 2 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society.

To leave a special message for Donna's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 11, 2019
