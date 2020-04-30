Donna Spence Donna Spence, 74, of Toledo, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Bay Park Hospital after her fight with the coronavirus. Donna is survived by her loving family; sons, Paul Spence, Pat Spence (Sandra Latta); and grandchildren, Tim, William, James, Daniel, John, and Dakota Spence. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH 43623 (419-841-2422). Those who attend are asked to please adhere to all social distancing and health related guidelines. Visitation would continue on May 2, 2020 at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 a.m., with procession leaving at 10:30 a.m. for burial in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Those who cannot attend services are asked to please visit walkerfuneralhomes.com and share condolences or leave a memory of Donna.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.