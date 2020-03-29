|
|
Donna Sue Pennywitt
Donna Sue Pennywitt, age 73, of Toledo, went to her Heavenly home on March 23, 2020 at her residence with beloved family at her side. She was born January 26, 1947 in Huntington, W.Va. to the late William and Sophia (Workman) Hayton and graduated from Huntington High School. Donna was a devoted homemaker and caregiver to her family. She cared for both her mother and father in their times of need and her grandchildren so their parents could work. Family always came first to Donna and she found great joy in traveling home to West Virginia to visit extended family or hosting holiday gatherings at her home. She was quiet and caring and will be most remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Danny "Dan" Pennywitt, with whom she recently celebrated 53 beautiful years of marriage; sons, Sean (Amy) and Chad (Amy) Pennywitt; grandchildren, Ethan, Lillian, Sophia and Payton Pennywitt and Tyler Ireland; special sister-in-laws, Glenna Hensley and Shirley Hayton; brother-in-law, Philip (Karen) Pennywitt; several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Warren Hayton.
A private memorial service was held March 27, 2020 in the Walker Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassionate care of Donna.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Kidney Foundation. Please share condolences, kind remembrances and stories with the family by visiting walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020