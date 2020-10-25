1/1
Donna Whitner
1932 - 2020
Donna Whitner

Donna Whitner passed onto Heaven October 9th, 2020. Born January 9th, 1932.

Donna's legacy will be her love, and dedication to God, her husband, her family, community, and country! She was a woman activist; in politics, at church, in Christian ministries, and as a member of the Greater Toledo Republican Club and Eagle Forum (founder of 2 Chapters in Fort Myers & Toledo), of Pi Beta Phi and as a graduate & active alumni of Scott High and the University of Toledo. She worked as a substitute teacher and mentored intercity children through Solid Rock/Calvary Church. She loved the arts, to dance, sing, swim, ski, camp, boat, & travel.

Married 56 years to Don with 3 girls and 1 son. Raised her family in Old Orchard. Lived in Sylvania, Maumee, Fort Meyers and enjoyed summers at Bird lake (MI).

Surviving her are daughter, Catherine Smith; son, Stephen Whitner; grandchildren, Dr. Stephen Smith, Sarah Smith, Leslie Shoults; sisters, Mary Lou Leonard, Jeannie Rerucha. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; daughters, Cheryl and Pamela Whitner and her parents, Elsie & Robert Thompson.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Spring of 2021.


Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
