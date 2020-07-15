Donna (Nachtrab) Ziems
Donna (Nachtrab) Ziems passed away on the morning of June 23, 2020, after living a full and energetic life. Her zest for life began when she was born and raised in Holland, Ohio, as one of nine children. She loved her time at Springfield High School, where she was on Student Council, a cheerleader, and the 1950 Prom Queen. Donna fell in love with Edward (Bud) Ziems, and he was smart enough to propose and marry her in 1960. She was a creative and resourceful stay-at-home mother of five. Donna saw the beauty in tattered and fraying furniture, and refurbished it until it was unrecognizable...some would say she did the same thing with her energetic children. She could wing a plate with pinpoint accuracy upstairs and hit Tony on the run, now, that's talent! When her attention was not on her children running wild in the backyard, she created, cut, and molded beautiful stained glass, and even taught classes on how to do it. Her artistry can still be seen in churches, hospitals, and homes around Toledo, as well as in West Virginia, where she and Bud moved after they became empty-nesters. Their home was like a free Bed & Breakfast for family and friends, especially around the time of the Strawberry Festival. Her grandson is a legendary Diaper Derby champion, and many say it was due to her motivation that he sprint-crawled all the way to the finish line. Donna moved back to Toledo in 2002, where she continued to entertain family and friends at her home. Her parties are remembered hand-in-hand with her beautiful piano playing, scrumptious spaetzle soup, and the feeling that all can be warm and well in an ever-changing world. She saw positivity and hope in everything...evident by her faith in the Detroit Tigers. Donna was an avid baseball fan and frequently attended Toledo Mud Hens and Walleye games. She was all about empowering her family to be the best versions of themselves. Her go-to advice was, "When life gets tough, and it will, you find out what you're made of," and to her daughters, "If they tell you it's a man's job, YOU can do it."
Donna was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Edward George Ziems; beloved grandson, Paul Masuga II; five sisters; two of her brothers; and her first husband and friend, Edwin Burgin. She is survived by her five children, Anthony Burgin (Marsha), Traci (Burgin) Peters (Kevin), Christopher Ziems (Sarah), Annette (Ziems) Napoli (Joseph), and Edward Ziems (Angie). She is also survived by her 18 grandchildren (19 if you include her "honorary grandson" Miguel Cabrera); her 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, Michael Nachtrab (Janie); many nieces and nephews. Donna Ziems is the glue that always has, and always will, keep everyone together. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and confidant. Everyone who met her came to love her spunk and humor, and her ability to see the good in everything and everyone. Donna made the most of her time on earth, and will live on in the hearts and stories of her family.
A special thanks for the fun goes to Lakes of Sylvania, who has immensely cared for Donna over the past few years. Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney, Ohio, is honored to be taking care of the Ziems family, and Services are pending for a term of time to be determined by the family. www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com
