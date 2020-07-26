1/1
Donnah "Sue" Elieff
1934 - 2020
Donnah "Sue" Elieff

Donnah "Sue" (Holliday) Elieff passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Sue was born on November 30, 1934, to Edgar and Nettie (Reed) Holliday at home in Elsie, Kentucky.

Sue married Raymond Michael Elieff on July 9, 1956, celebrating almost 63 years together before his passing on April 13, 2019. She was a graduate of Morrison Waite High School and worked as an operator for Ohio Bell before deciding to stay home to raise her family.

Sue had a green thumb and loved to garden, she took this love to a greater scale by raising vegetables and selling them at the family vegetable stand. After Ray retired, they enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with family.

She is survived by daughter, Diane (Steven) Dixon; granddaughter, Dr. Ashley (J.P.) Anderson; great-grandchildren, Connor and Audrey; son, Douglas (Sharon); grandchildren, Michael (Melissa), Christopher and Jonathan; son, David (Trina); grandchildren, Nathaniel and Casandra; sister-in-law, Judy Holliday; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews

Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; parents; sisters, Ruthalee (Arthur) Spiess and Thelma Rose (Julius) Kiss; brother, Edgar (Judy) Holliday.

Family and friends may visit Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit Street, Toledo, Ohio. The funeral service for Sue will begin on Monday, July 27, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
