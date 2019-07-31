Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Donnelda "Donnie" Schlichting


1936 - 2019
Donnelda "Donnie" Schlichting Obituary
Donnelda "Donnie" Schlichting

Donnelda "Donnie" Schlichting, 82, passed away July 29, 2019 at the University of Michigan Hospital. She was born December 28, 1936 to Llewellyn and Grace Holtz in Monroe, Michigan. She was a member of the Elks and an avid bowler and golfer.

Donnie is survived by her daughters, Dawn Keith, Desiree Goins, Dannette (Richard Lesniewski) Goins; sons, Donald (Carol Timmons) Goins, Darron Goins; sister, Sharon (Bob) Albrecht; 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Schlichting; sister, Verona Fort; brother, Richard Holtz and grandchildren, Daniel Goins and Cody Maier.

Friends are invited to visit from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and after 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, where funeral services will commence at 12:00 p.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. Condolences for Donnie's family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on July 31, 2019
