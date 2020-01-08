|
Donnesta M. Schuster
Donnesta M. Schuster, age 86, of Toledo, OH quietly passed on January 4, 2020 at Elizabeth Scott Nursing Home. She was born January 8, 1933 in Baltimore, MD to Donald and Esther (Sproed) Doss.
"Donna," as her high school's senior class secretary (Plainfield Academy, Plainfield, New Jersey) in 1950-51, was depicted as "Blue eyes bubbling over with fun will lighten the load of anyone." Her enthusiasm and organizational skills carried through her entire life with the organizing of family and class reunions, into her "other career" as her church's long-long time social director, organizing it's church and house parties, its various social events of touring concert groups, bell-choirs, international food-festivals, winter and summer camping trips, and numerous others - - all with a knack for employing many hands enjoyably to the tasks aimed at engaging everyone's interests. In later years the weekly church dinners and other meal-related activities became the favored recipients of her talents. She also loved playing the piano, and singing as a lifetime member of the choir and frequent soloist.
Outside her church, her largest job stints (all in Toledo) were as a medical assistant to Drs. Fredericks and Gibbs, from 1963 to 1976; as manager of "Mr. Vitamin Health Food Store, from 1981 to 1985; and as the owner-operator of "Total Approach", a hair removal and natural health and skin care products store, from late 1985 through 2016.
As a wife, and mother she was fully supportive of her family's life choices while keen to involve her children in all things musical, sports and hobbies. Her grandkids knew her as one of their most loyal fans attending all their musical and sporting events and other school activities.
As greatly missed as she'll be, we are thankful her spirit will be with us always.
Donnesta is survived by her husband of 66 years, Arthur Schuster; children, Hollice Pires, Craig (Laura) Schuster and Kurt (Mary) Schuster; grandchildren, Paul Judd Pires, Steven (Sarah) Pires, Jaimon Schuster, Sara Schuster, Robert Schuster and Elizabeth Schuster; great-granddaughter, Ada Pires; nephew, Tim and niece, Sandy. In addition to her parents, Donnesta was preceded in death by her siblings, Glenn and Bill and nephew, Frank.
The family will receive guests Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Friday, January 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a Memorial Service for Donnesta Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Toledo First Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4909 West Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH.
Memorial contributions may be made to Toledo First Seventh-Day Adventist Church or Toledo Area Humane Society in Donnesta's memory.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020