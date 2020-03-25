Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Dontai Lamarr Robinson II


1995 - 2020
Dontai Lamarr Robinson II Obituary
Dontai Lamarr Robinson II

Dontai Lamarr Robinson II, 25, passed away on March 17, 2020. Dontai was born January 26, 1995, to Alexii Collins and Dontai Robinson I. He attended Start High School, and was a member of the NANBPWC, Inc Toledo Youth Club, YMCA Youth Opportunities Program and Chance for Change.

Dontai was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Matthew Collins. Dontai will be forever remembered by his loving and devoted wife, Shaliyah; his parents, Alexii Collins of Toledo and Dontai Robinson I of Cincinnati; his siblings, Isis Darks of New York, Jada and Jordan Collins of Toledo, Dominque, Dai'von (David) Dai'Marr, Don'Shai and Daijshah Robinson, all of Cincinnati. He also leaves his maternal grandmother, Frances Collins PhD of Toledo; his paternal grandparents, Thomasino Sloan and Donald Robinson of Cincinnati; and his aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Arrangements are being held by the House of Day Funeral Home. A private family viewing will be held in lieu of a funeral service due to the current unprecedented Ohio shutdown.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020
