Dora Esta (Ford) Wilczynski
A devout servant of the Lord was called home on Monday, May 25, 2020. Dora Esta (Ford) Wilczynski of Genoa, died at the age 87 after a long battle with Dementia. She was a resident of Genoa Care Retirement Village where they dubbed her "Dora the Explorer". She was born in Orient Hill, WV to the late Phillip Renick and Daisy Mae (Slayton) Ford on December 3, 1932.
In addition to her parents, she will be welcomed into Heaven by her brothers, Russel, David, Donald, Arnold, Cecil, James, Virgil, Roger; sisters, Mildred, Agnes and Vaine; and beloved son, Charles George Remley. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 47 years, James Wilczynski; son, Keith (Brigitta) Remley; daughter, Deanna (Damacio) Sifuentes; grandchildren, Rennick and Victoria Remley, Emily (Tyler) Miller, Nicholas and Nathaniel Sifuentes; sisters, Goldie Booth and Karon Richmond, both of Orient Hill, WV; lifelong friend, Edna Donnel "Tilly"; and many nieces and nephews.
Dora attended New Harvest Church in Oregon for many years, back to when the church was Church of the Open Bible on Euclid Ave. She served with an open-heart volunteering in many areas but mainly putting on the meals/banquets alongside her dear friend, Beverly. She enjoyed her monthly girls' day out with the church ladies, gospel music, gardening, motorcycling, daily walks with her husband and playing with her grandchildren. She smiled and chatted with everyone she met, she always said she never met a stranger.
At last she is free to run through the fields of flowers and butterflies with the children of Heaven as she often said she was ready to do.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH. Visitation will resume on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until the start of funeral services officiated by, Pastor Mike Przybylski at 11:00 am. Guests are asked to please wear a mask to the visitation as well as the service. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Alzheimer's Association would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left at hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from May 27 to May 29, 2020.