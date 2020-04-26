Dora "Jean" Johnson Dora "Jean" Johnson went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 18, 2020, two weeks shy of her 94th birthday. She was born to the late H. Irene and John F. Limmer on May 3, 1926 and grew up on a Perrysburg Township farm. As an only child, farm animals were her special friends and in her adult life, many strays became family pets. As a young teen, she took flying lessons with her dad and was a proud member of the Piper Club – named for the plane that she flew. After graduating from Perrysburg High School in 1944, she worked in the Purchasing Department for the Hitchcock Oil Company and soon after went to Western Union School where she learned teletype communications. That training sent her to Detroit, Chicago and Philadelphia, where she sent and received many classified transmissions during WWII, sometimes being chauffeured to transmit messages. Her specific skill set, later called her to work many part-time jobs with Great Lakes Terminal, Owens Corning, Owens Illinois and Gulf Oil and in 1967, she returned to work fulltime for the Dana Corporation until she retired 13 years later, to care for her aging mother. She married the only man she ever loved, the late, Rossford native, Frank V. Johnson, in 1946, whom she had met when she was 16 - a match set up by their mothers. They were Charter Members of The Lutheran Church of the Master and served the Lord in many capacities through the years. They had three children, Frank D., Jennifer and Eric. She fiercely loved and stood by them and was a doting Grandmother who was always willing to babysit, attend their special events and open her home for longer visits. She was a meticulous homemaker and gardener who always accommodated an additional place at the kitchen table for unexpected guests. She was a great conversationalist who could always bring out the best in people. She was often teased by her family that there wasn't anyone in Perrysburg Township that she didn't know. She had a heart for the less fortunate – her children remember sharing every holiday, with patients from the Toledo State Mental Hospital or a forgotten nursing home resident. She enjoyed travelling, having visited all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean Islands and Venezuela. She especially enjoyed the friendships made with her husband's WWII ship mates and wives on the many "Tin Can Sailor" conventions they attended. In her later years, her door was always open for visits from friends and family, using her sharp mind to provide genealogic memories to those whose relatives had passed. She loved eating out, ice cream treats, watching the church channel and reading her devotions. She will be sorely missed by children, Frank D., Jennifer Truby (David) and Eric (Michele); grandchildren, Leigh Anne, Gretchen, Zachary (Jenny), Seth (Alyssa) and Kaylah Johnson, Michelle (Adam) Long, Brian (April) and Julia Truby and Sean Malone, as well as by her first great grandchild, Lorelei. Private burial services were held Friday, April 24, 2020 with a memorial service planned for a future date. The family requests that those who wish to honor her do so by supporting The Wood County Humane Society, The Lutheran Church of the Master or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, OH (419-874-3133). Condolences may be made online at www.witzlershank.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.