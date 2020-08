Or Copy this URL to Share

Dora Louise Bowen



Mrs. Dora Bowen was born in Water Valley, MS on June 11, 1931. She traded time for eternity on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at home in Holland, OH. She was 89 years of age. She is survived by her children and a host of family and dear friends. Funeral service is Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., preceded by wake at 8:00 a.m. at The House of Day Funeral Service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store