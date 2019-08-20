Home

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Bloomville, OH
Resources
Doris A. Courtney


1935 - 2019
Doris A. Courtney Obituary
Doris A. Courtney

Doris A. Courtney, age 84, of Toledo, passed away August 16, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Doris was born August 11, 1935 in Bloom Township to Everett and Belle (Watson) Duffey. On November 11, 1956, she was married to Calvin Courtney. She was employed as a waitress with Bill Knapp's for more than 15 years before retiring. Doris was a member of the Maumee United Methodist Church. Doris and Cal were members of the Michigan Knights R.V. Group where they enjoyed camping and attending rallies.

In addition to her parents, Doris was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Cal and her brother, Floyd Duffey. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Lu (Bob) Stahl and Linda Courtney; grandchildren, Chris St. Peter and Amanda (Jason) Carnicom; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Justin and Preston Carnicom.

The family will receive guests Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, OH (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Bloomville, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Maumee United Methodist Church or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Doris's memory.

To leave a special message for Doris's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
