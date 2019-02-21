Home

Services
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Wake
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Southern Missionary Baptist Church
1222 Indiana Ave.
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Southern Missionary Baptist Church
1222 Indiana Ave.
Doris Mae Addie gained her wings on Saturday February 16, 2019 at Foundation Park Care Center.

Doris retired from the University of Toledo in 2005. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Ella Jones, children, Bobby Jones, William Addie lll, sisters Ella Mae Jones, Mattie Lyons, brother Aaron Jones, great grandchild Valjon Foster. Doris leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband Loran Addie Sr, sisters Helen Mitchell, Myrtis Moore, Nellie Ruth (Morris) Harris, children Dorothy Jones, Loran (Jeanelle) Addie Jr, Dianna Whitehead, Rickey (Shyree) Addie, Cynthia (Limmie) Addie Reynolds, 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren.

Services will be on Saturday February 23, 2019 at Noon preceded by the Wake at 11 A.M. at Southern Missionary Baptist Church (1222 Indiana Ave.), Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419) 269-1111. Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 21, 2019
