Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Doris Ann Genung


1928 - 2019
Doris Ann Genung

Doris Ann Genung, age 90, of Toledo, passed away October 18, 2019 at The Toledo Hospital with her daughter by her side. Doris was born November 14, 1928 in Toledo to Nicholas and Betty (Darr) Spalding. She attended Wernert Grade School and Whitmer High School. She married Russell Genung October 9, 1948. She worked at various companies as a secretary over the years until finding her calling as a travel guide; she and her husband Russell started Overland Travel, traveling all over the country from Florida to Alaska. They also enjoyed vacationing at their trailer in Mancelona, MI, where they snowmobiled, canoed, picked wild raspberries and morel mushrooms. Doris was also an excellent bridge and euchre player. She loved knitting, especially slippers for her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Rita Sweebe, Russell (Donna) Genung; son-in-law, John Niese Sr.; sister, Bonnie (Ron) Taylor; sister-in-law, Joyce Spalding; grandchildren, Marc (Denise) Sweebe, Kris (April) Godfrey, Josh (Becky) Godfrey, Holly (Derek) Reyes and John Niese Jr.; great grandchildren, Adrienne and Maxwell Sweebe,;Aaron, Adam, Ashton, Malcolm and Eleanor Godfrey; and one great great grandson, Skyler.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell; daughter, Bonnie Niese; son-in-law, Lloyd Sweebe; siblings, Jeanne (Wendell) Smith, Neil (Doris) Spalding, Ronald Spalding, Bud (Kate) Spalding.

The family will receive guests Friday, October 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cherry Street Mission in Doris's memory.

Doris loved her family very much. She was a generous, compassionate, beautiful woman, who will be missed by all that knew her.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 24, 2019
