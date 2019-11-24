|
Doris Brucksieker
Doris Marie (Swenson) Brucksieker, 99, of Dublin, OH, formerly of Venice, FL, and Toledo OH, entered into the loving arms of her faithful Lord and Savior on October 19, 2019. She was born on March 25, 1920 in Brooklyn, NY. and is the daughter of the late Oscar and Ruth Swenson (Swedish immigrants.) On June 6, 1942, Doris married Karl Brucksieker at Glenwood Lutheran Church in Toledo and they shared 54 years of marriage.
Doris was a DeVilbiss High School (Toledo) graduate and loved traveling around the world, seeing and learning how others lived. She enjoyed ballroom and square dancing, being a Lady Shriner, golf, bridge and was the life of every party. She was an amazing cook, seamstress and homemaker, always giving of herself and a friend to all. Early in her marriage she followed her husband, Karl, to the Army bases where he was stationed for training prior to heading overseas in WWII, and found jobs to be near him.
She was always positive, even when her sight began to fail her at age 80. She made the best of each moment and looked for brightness in all things. She was a person who was true to herself, never conforming to others' expectations.
Doris is predeceased by her husband, Karl and her granddaughter, Jodi Marie Michaelides. She is survived by her sister, Eileen Pratt; sons, Jerry E. Brucksieker (Joanne), Robert E. Brucksieker (Linda) and daughter, Nina M. Banks (Steve); grandchildren, Amy Unger (Kevin), Jennifer Barth (Brian), Darren Brucksieker (Christy), Jeffry Konczal (Kelly), Andrew Konczal (Brittney), step-granddaughter Christa Banks, great grandchildren, Hannah, Wyatt, Grace, Dakota, Emma, Joshua, Behlul and Samuel.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019