The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church
Doris Claybrooks Obituary
Doris Claybrooks

Doris Quintella Claybrooks, age 92 passed away on Friday June 21, 2019. Doris was born in Nashville, TN on August 15, 1926. She came to Toledo in 1946 after marrying her childhood sweetheart, Melvin Claybrooks, Jr. Doris had two children; Melvin Claybrooks III and Bobbyette Sanders. She worked at Rossford Ordinance Depot for many years and retired from the DuPont Co.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church, wake at 10:00am followed by funeral at 11:00 am. Visitation will be Thursday 4-6 pm at House of Day. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery

Published in The Blade on June 26, 2019
