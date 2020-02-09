|
Doris E. Cleghorn
Doris E Cleghorn passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The Palms, Sebring, FL. Doris was born April 6, 1933, in Swanton, Ohio to Ted and Anne Perkins.
Doris worked as a pharmacy technician for many years before retiring and moving to Sebring with her husband Robert Cleghorn, who preceded her in death in 1995. Doris was a avid golfer at Valleywood Country Club where she served as President of her league. After moving to Sebring, Doris golfed as often as possible.
Doris was known for her wit, her stubbornness, her willingness to help anyone, at any time. In the past few years Doris became a character! She loved joking with family and friends and was a great card player!
The past few years Doris suffered terrible pain, dealing with cancer all by herself, preferring not to add stress to anyone's life. She has been a true roll model of dignity and thoughtfulness.
Doris is survived by children, Pam (Dennis) Winter, Michael Cleghorn, Kevin Cleghorn (special Friend Donna Keith) and Barb (Bill) Schmidt; grandchildren, Jodi Bradford Perry, Julie Burch, Dawn Lewis, Brandon Cleghorn, Lynsey Cleghorn, Courtney Cleghorn, Greg Schmidt, Jenni Barnes, and 20 great grandchildren.
Sisters, Dorothy Montion Miller, Sue Brock, Betty (Ray) Kolodziejczyk, Dorothy (Howard) Kurth; brother in laws, Louis Bowman, Harold Bowman; Special friend Diana Cleghorn; and friends/caretakers Jerry and Linda Johnson.
Preceding Doris in death were her husband, Bob; grandchildren, Shane A. Schmidt, Adam Felt, and Lily Schmidt; siblings, Robert Perkins, Jerry Perkins, Jackie Bowman, Mary Bowmman, Barbara Stine.
The family is planning a memorial service in Ohio at a later date.
We would like to thank the Johnsons and Diana Cleghorn for their loving care of our mother. She wouldn't have done as well as she did without you! I don't know who was meeting you mom, but your last beautiful smile lit up the room! Fly high with the angels.
Memorial contributions can be made to Diabetes Youth Services, 2100 Central Ave, #110 Toledo, Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020