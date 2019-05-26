|
|
Doris East
Doris East, 86, passed away unexpectedly at her home March 28, 2019. She was proceded in death by her husband Louis East, as well as her parents and other beloved family members. Doris is survived by her children David East (Christine) and Laurel East. Grandaughters Alexis Norton (Justin Rowland) and Blythe Harris (Aaron Kloshen). As well as 2 sisters, a brother and a sister inlaw, many nieces and nephews and dear friends and neighbors. A celebration of life will be held June 8, 2019 at 1618 Watova Road, Toledo Ohio, 43614 from 2pm until 6 pm.
Published in The Blade from May 26 to June 2, 2019