Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Point Place United Church of Christ
Doris Edith "Bear" (Rearick) Towers


1923 - 2019
Doris Edith "Bear" (Rearick) Towers Obituary
Doris Edith (Rearick) (Bear) Towers

Doris E. Towers, age 96, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Genacross Lutheran Services, Toledo Campus. She was born July 25, 1923 in Gibsonburg, Ohio to Charles "Bert" and Lottie (Neff) Rearick. Doris was a licensed practical nurse at Riverside Hospital for 13 years. An outdoorswoman, she enjoyed gardening and camping. Doris was a seasoned traveler who visited many domestic and international destinations. She was a talented artist who loved to paint. Doris was a member of Point Place United Church of Christ for over 70 years and until her passing, she was the oldest member of the congregation. An active member of the church, she belonged to the Elizabethan Women's Fellowship, taught Sunday School, was the church librarian, and served on numerous committees and boards.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Russell Bear and Dana Towers; and daughters, Lois Bear and Carolyn (Bear) Schulz.

Doris is survived by daughters, Bonnadell "Bonny" (Bear) Beebe and Rebecca (Richard) (Bear) Chesko; step-sons, Barry (Jan) Towers and Dennis (Jan) Towers; grandchildren, Bradley Beebe, Brenda (Jim) (Beebe) Flores , Brent Beebe, Amy Schulz, Karen (Ray)(Schulz) Boettcher, Tom (Shari) Schulz, David Schulz, R. Carl Chesko, Tara (David) (Chesko) Maupin, Jody Towers, and Susanna (Steve) (Towers) Tallean; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 5-8 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Service for Doris will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 am at Point Place United Church of Christ. Interment will be private in Oak Grove Cemetery, Bowling Green, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be given to Point Place United Church of Christ.

hoeningfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 2, 2019
