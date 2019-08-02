|
Doris Edith (Rearick) (Bear) Towers
Doris E. Towers, age 96, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Genacross Lutheran Services, Toledo Campus. She was born July 25, 1923 in Gibsonburg, Ohio to Charles "Bert" and Lottie (Neff) Rearick. Doris was a licensed practical nurse at Riverside Hospital for 13 years. An outdoorswoman, she enjoyed gardening and camping. Doris was a seasoned traveler who visited many domestic and international destinations. She was a talented artist who loved to paint. Doris was a member of Point Place United Church of Christ for over 70 years and until her passing, she was the oldest member of the congregation. An active member of the church, she belonged to the Elizabethan Women's Fellowship, taught Sunday School, was the church librarian, and served on numerous committees and boards.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Russell Bear and Dana Towers; and daughters, Lois Bear and Carolyn (Bear) Schulz.
Doris is survived by daughters, Bonnadell "Bonny" (Bear) Beebe and Rebecca (Richard) (Bear) Chesko; step-sons, Barry (Jan) Towers and Dennis (Jan) Towers; grandchildren, Bradley Beebe, Brenda (Jim) (Beebe) Flores , Brent Beebe, Amy Schulz, Karen (Ray)(Schulz) Boettcher, Tom (Shari) Schulz, David Schulz, R. Carl Chesko, Tara (David) (Chesko) Maupin, Jody Towers, and Susanna (Steve) (Towers) Tallean; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may visit Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 5-8 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Service for Doris will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 am at Point Place United Church of Christ. Interment will be private in Oak Grove Cemetery, Bowling Green, Ohio.
Memorial donations may be given to Point Place United Church of Christ. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 2, 2019