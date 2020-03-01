|
|
Doris Eppard
Doris Eppard, age 73, of Toledo, passed away February 22, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. Doris was born January 3, 1947, in Toledo to Calvin and Gisele (Richard) Brauer. Doris enjoyed gardening, traveling, cross stitching and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard E. Eppard; children, Mark E. (Melissa) Eppard, Thomas W. (Sarah) Eppard, Jeanette M. (Tom) Roesner; grandchildren, Cory, Brian, Ashly, Alicia (Joe), Allison, Brandon, Molly and Emily; two great grandchildren; a sister, Colette (Ben) Hale.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Annette and Richard.
The family will receive guests Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 12 - 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 1:00 pm. at the funeral home followed by private burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to or Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Doris' memory.
To leave a special message for Doris' family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020