Doris F. Schorling
Doris F. Schorling, age 76 of Toledo, passed away on September 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Georgia Fox; son, Christopher Schorling and brother, Jimmy Fox. She is survived by her loving husband, Ron; son, Timothy (Judith) and grandsons, Drake and Garrett Schorling.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Toledo Memorial Park. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019