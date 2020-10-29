Rev. Dr. Doris Fay Abram



Rev. Dr. Doris Fay Abram, age 83, peacefully passed away at home and went home to be with the Lord, her Savior, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was one of nine children and was born on December 26, 1936, in Gallagher, WV to Arthur Whitely Sr. and Luella Whitley.



Doris graduated from Park Central High High School in Bluefield, West Virginia. Doris graduated as a Professional Nurse from Community Hospital School of Nursing in Wilmington, NC. Doris moved to Beckley, WV where she met and married her husband Rev. Edward Nathaniel Abram. Edward and Doris were married in 1959. From this marriage, they had five wonderful children.



Doris accepted Christ at 12 and a half year years of age. She loved the Lord, her family and was proud to be a Nurse. She held many roles in the Church and in her career. She was the First Lady of Central Baptist Church in Beckley, West Virginia from 1963 – 1971. She taught Bible school at the church and in her home. Doris received her missionary education from Appalachian Bible Institute in 1971. She obtained her certificate as a Lay Speaker from the United Methodist Church in 1971. Doris was ordained as a Clergy woman in 1994 and went on to obtain her Ph. D in Religious Education from Union Baptist Seminary School of Religious Studies in 1996. Doris held ministerial positions in various churches throughout her life. Doris served as an Elder of Friendship Baptist Church for many years until she was called home.



Doris became a licensed RN in North Carolina in 1958, in WV in 1959 and in Ohio in 1971. She maintained her RN license until she was 70 years old. Doris began her nursing career at Beckley Memorial hospital in 1958. She held many nursing roles at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center from 1975 until her retirement in 1994. After her retirement, Doris was the Nursing Director of Brynebrook Nursing home. Doris was honored in the Cambridge Who's Who edition for 2006-2007 for her accomplishments in nursing and in the ministry.



Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Whitely Sr. and Luella Whitely; brothers, Arthur Whitely Jr, Tyrone Whitely; and sister, Geraldine Whitely. Doris is survived by her children, Raymond Abram, Mark (Cara) Abram, Jewell (Herman) Lightner, Angela Abram (Doug McCollough) and Michael Abram. She is also survived by her siblings, Rebecca (Hilton) Turner, Rev. Dr. Josephine Whitely-Fields, Rev. Dr. Theodore (Betty) Whitely, Gracye Sturdivant, Rev. Leander (Dorothy) Whitely; 11 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.



The family will receive visitors on Sunday, November 1, at 3:00 p.m. at The Refreshing Place Church on 2500 Nebraska Ave., Toledo Ohio. A celebration of life service will begin at 4:00 p.m. Condolences can be shared at info@houseofday.com. Interment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery on Monday, November 2, at 10:00 a.m.



Many people have a life well lived. Doris had a life well loved. Well done thy faithful servant! Enter into his kingdom. Amen.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store