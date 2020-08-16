1/
Doris Hill Kwiatkowski
Doris Hill Kwiatkowski

Doris Hill Kwiatkowski, 81, formerly of Sylvania, OH, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at Hospice of Piedmont, Highpoint, NC.

She was the daughter of Ruhl and Grace (Robins) Hill, formerly of Toledo, Dearborn, MI, and Cambridge, OH.

Doris enjoyed working in an office for many years, but her main love was her family. She loved motherhood, home décor, and many crafts.

She is survived by her loving family, Julia Oberle, Jeffrey, Mark, and Christopher Kwiatkowski; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated from St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 S. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be offered to Doris's family at:

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
AUG
17
Interment
Toledo Memorial Park
