Doris Hill KwiatkowskiDoris Hill Kwiatkowski, 81, formerly of Sylvania, OH, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at Hospice of Piedmont, Highpoint, NC.She was the daughter of Ruhl and Grace (Robins) Hill, formerly of Toledo, Dearborn, MI, and Cambridge, OH.Doris enjoyed working in an office for many years, but her main love was her family. She loved motherhood, home décor, and many crafts.She is survived by her loving family, Julia Oberle, Jeffrey, Mark, and Christopher Kwiatkowski; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated from St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 S. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park.