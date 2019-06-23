Doris I. Christel



Doris I. Christel, 96, of Pemberville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Otterbein Portage Valley Senior Community. She was born March 22, 1923 in Continental, Ohio to Sheldon and Esther (Norman) Castle. Doris married Robert W. Christel on December 1, 1945 and they were united for 51 years.



Among other employment, she worked for 24 years at Sears, retiring in 1985. She was born again spiritually at the former Bridgeway Church of the Nazarene in Perrysburg. She was a lady of great faith and loved the Lord. Doris was an avid gardener, bowler and Scrabble player.



Doris is survived by her son, Richard (Tracy) Christel of Perrysburg, OH; two grandchildren, Kimberley (Dean) Black of Jacksonville, FL and Julie (David) Scalf of Madison, AL; eight great- grandchildren: Nathan, Savannah, Hunter, Alanna, Silas, Alex, Aaron and Ryan, all loved very much. Many nieces and nephews and special niece, Pat Wollam. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, Martha Faye, Frances, Wilbur, Grace, Marie, Clyde, Lucille, Jane and special friend, Agnes Lewis.



Friends will be received Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 11-12 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) where funeral services will begin at Noon. Burial will be private in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in Doris's name to WLMB (TV40), Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg or Otterbein Portage Valley. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.witzlershank.com.



"Live so you'll be with me longer than you'll miss me."





Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 24, 2019