Doris J. (Boyer) Graham



Doris J. (Boyer) Graham, 81, of Holland, OH, died June 8, 2019 at her home. She was born October 8, 1937 in Bowling Green, OH to Rodney and Lillian (Studer) Boyer.



Doris was a 1955 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School. She graduated as an LPN from Northwestern Ohio School of Nursing. She worked at Riverside Hospital and University of Colorado Medical Center in Denver, CO. She was also a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital. From 1980-85 she owned and operated The Country Place, a deli, in Peddlers Alley in Waterville, OH.



Survivors include nephews, Brian, Scott and Lee Boyer. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Eric Niederhouse; infant daughter, Beth Ann Niederhouse; and brother, Chester Boyer.



A Graveside Service will take place Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Roth Cemetery, 4800 Kenner Rd. Monclova, OH. Memorial contributions can be given to Ducks Unlimited. Arrangements entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com



