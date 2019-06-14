Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Roth Cemetery
4800 Kenner Rd.
Monclova, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris J. (Boyer) Graham


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris J. (Boyer) Graham Obituary
Doris J. (Boyer) Graham

Doris J. (Boyer) Graham, 81, of Holland, OH, died June 8, 2019 at her home. She was born October 8, 1937 in Bowling Green, OH to Rodney and Lillian (Studer) Boyer.

Doris was a 1955 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School. She graduated as an LPN from Northwestern Ohio School of Nursing. She worked at Riverside Hospital and University of Colorado Medical Center in Denver, CO. She was also a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital. From 1980-85 she owned and operated The Country Place, a deli, in Peddlers Alley in Waterville, OH.

Survivors include nephews, Brian, Scott and Lee Boyer. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Eric Niederhouse; infant daughter, Beth Ann Niederhouse; and brother, Chester Boyer.

A Graveside Service will take place Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Roth Cemetery, 4800 Kenner Rd. Monclova, OH. Memorial contributions can be given to Ducks Unlimited. Arrangements entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now