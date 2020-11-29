Doris J. (Schramm) Landrum
09/16/1937 - 11/26/2020
Doris J. Schramm Landrum, age 83, passed away on November 26, 2020. She was born to her parents Harvey Schramm and Zelma Kazmaier Schramm on the Schramm farm in Perrysburg, Ohio on September 16, 1937. She was the beloved wife of Paul Landrum, whom she married in August of 1978.
She loved her mother and family, strong coffee, a good golf game followed by a Scotch and water on the rocks, the music of Frank Sinatra and the overall beautiful life she and her husband made for themselves in Ohio and Florida. Before she was married, Doris was a successful business owner at a time when women business leaders were few and without role models. She later ran Bel-Aire Cleaners on Indiana Avenue in Perrysburg with her husband (saving every receipt) until they retired to Florida and built a home in the Florida Keys, and later in Sebring, FL where they continued to thrive and play golf, were members of the Harder Hall community, and entertained friends and family. During their time in Florida, they were avid sailors even though Doris did not know how to swim. That is just one example of her outgoing spirit. In Sebring, she hosted several young women of the LPGA in her home as they competed in the Harder Hall Women's Invitational Tournament and helped to organize its statistics and events.
To her nieces and nephews, in the early years she was known as Aunt Doo Doo. She was always the first to cheer us on, show unconditional support, take us to play golf, attend recitals, and dance at our weddings. She danced everything from polka to disco. She was a role model for us in how to live with style and a sense of humor; she was a breast cancer survivor and trailblazer who knew the value of family. Her mother was her best friend and she cared for her until the very end.
Aunt Dori is survived by her sister-in-law, Virginia Schramm; nieces, Rinda Schramm Holshoe (John), Rebecca Schramm Diaz; and nephews, William Schramm (Kathleen) and Edward Maki-Schramm (Roger). She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bernard M. Schramm, and David G. Schramm.
To say Doris will be dearly missed is an understatement, but her legacy of kindness, deep and true friendship, great humor, infectious laughter, and Christian faith lives in all of us who knew and loved her.
A private family service will be held; in lieu of flowers, contributions in Doris' memory to your charity of choice
—whether religious, educational, or one committed to strengthening and supporting young women—are appreciated.