|
|
Doris Jean Klopping
Doris Jean Klopping, 86, of Kihei, Maui, went to be with her Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home with her daughters by her side. She was the daughter of Milton Arnold and Martha Elizabeth Frieda (Oehus) Hansen. Doris was born on January 27, 1933, in Henry County, Ohio. She was a wise, loving spirit sharing her knowledge and guidance with all generations. She was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School. Doris fell in love with and married Glenn E. Klopping Sr. in June, 1951. They settled in Toledo, Ohio, where they raised seven children. The annual camping trips to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan were always an adventure. To celebrate their 25th anniversary they visited the Hawaiian Islands. Their wish was to retire to Maui and they moved there in 1986. They enjoyed Hawaiian life together until Glenn's passing in 2000.
Doris is survived by her children, Sue (Thom) Stanley, Neal (Wendy) Klopping, Steven Klopping, David (Mary Jo) Klopping, Joseph (Debra) Klopping, Jennifer Bryan, Glenn Jr. (Linda) Klopping; ten grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Along with her husband, Doris was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Eleanor James and Marjorie Beggs.
A very special thanks to daughter Jennifer Bryan for all the care over the years. Also thanks to the staff of Hospice Maui and Terri Ferguson. Doris and Glenn's ashes will be scattered in Hawaii at a later date. A Memorial Service will be held August 24, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church, 2201 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio, starting at 11 am. Memorial donations may be given to Hospice Maui, or Susan G. Komen.
May you always have sand on your toes, gentle breezes, clear blue water and beautiful sunsets. Aloha….
Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019