Doris L. (Klinger) Morlock
1926 - 2020
Doris L. (Klinger) Morlock

December 25, 1926 - May 28, 2020

Doris L. (Klinger) Morlock, 93, of Perrysburg, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice. She was born December 25, 1926 in Ford City, Pennsylvania to Raymond and Birdie (Frazier) Klinger. She married Frederick W. Morlock on June 9, 1945 and they shared 58 years together until he passed on November 9, 2003.

Doris was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed listening to music and cooking. Her molasses and sugar cookies were the best and her chocolate cake will be missed by all who had the pleasure of eating it.

She is survived by her children, Ronald L. (Diane) Morlock of Rossford, Cynthia K. (Thomas) Walston of Woodville, Frederick J. (Jackie) Morlock of Perrysburg and Debra A. (Philip) Chesher of Alpharetta, Georgia; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild on the way. Along with her husband, Frederick, Doris was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Klinger, Sarah Stivenson, Pasty Bodi and Raymond Klinger.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Noon at Troy Township Cemetery in Luckey. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Memorial contributions may be made in Doris's name to Ebeid Hospice or the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be made to the family online at:

www.witzlershank.com



Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Troy Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
4198743133
