Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Zion United Methodist
10926 Maumee St.
Whitehouse, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Longnecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris "Joanne" Longnecker


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris "Joanne" Longnecker Obituary
Doris "Joanne" Longnecker

Doris "Joanne" Longnecker ,84, passed away June 21, 2019 at Blue Creek Healthcare Center in Whitehouse, Ohio. Joanne was born March 20, 1935 in Toledo to William Clarence Sr. and Doris Lenore (Jones) Dayton. On November 8, 1952 she married Marvin Dale Longnecker in Whitehouse and he survives her after 66 years of marriage.

Joanne was a member of the Zion United Methodist Church in Whitehouse. Her joys included crocheting, sewing, cooking, camping, reading and spending time with her family.

Joanne is survived by her husband Marvin, her son Lawrence Dale Longnecker, her daughters Denise and Mary Lou Longnecker and Janice (Thomas) Cordy, her grandchildren Curtis(Jessica), Kevin (Jessica), and Kyle Longnecker, Nathan Cordy, Allie (Andy) Mehaffey and Ben and Bob Vollmar. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sandra Vollmar, her parents, her brothers Jay and William Dayton Jr., her sisters Frances Laukhuf and LaVonne Grushabar.

Friends and family are invited to visitation on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, Ohio. Funeral services will be Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Zion United Methodist 10926 Maumee St. Whitehouse, OH. Burial will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. In Joanne's memory donations are encouraged to the church.

To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from June 25 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now