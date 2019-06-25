Doris "Joanne" Longnecker



Doris "Joanne" Longnecker ,84, passed away June 21, 2019 at Blue Creek Healthcare Center in Whitehouse, Ohio. Joanne was born March 20, 1935 in Toledo to William Clarence Sr. and Doris Lenore (Jones) Dayton. On November 8, 1952 she married Marvin Dale Longnecker in Whitehouse and he survives her after 66 years of marriage.



Joanne was a member of the Zion United Methodist Church in Whitehouse. Her joys included crocheting, sewing, cooking, camping, reading and spending time with her family.



Joanne is survived by her husband Marvin, her son Lawrence Dale Longnecker, her daughters Denise and Mary Lou Longnecker and Janice (Thomas) Cordy, her grandchildren Curtis(Jessica), Kevin (Jessica), and Kyle Longnecker, Nathan Cordy, Allie (Andy) Mehaffey and Ben and Bob Vollmar. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sandra Vollmar, her parents, her brothers Jay and William Dayton Jr., her sisters Frances Laukhuf and LaVonne Grushabar.



Friends and family are invited to visitation on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, Ohio. Funeral services will be Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Zion United Methodist 10926 Maumee St. Whitehouse, OH. Burial will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. In Joanne's memory donations are encouraged to the church.



To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from June 25 to June 26, 2019