1/1
Doris Louise Spade
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Louise Spade

Doris Louise Spade, 95, passed away on September 15, 2020 in Perrysburg Ohio at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Robinson Illinois on June 3, 1925 to Bertha and James Bond.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a saleswoman at W.T. Grant and J.C. Penny Department Stores. She was a longtime member at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Doris enjoyed cake decorating, crocheting, and square dancing.

She is survived by her children, David (Mitzi) Spade, Kathy Ledyard; grandchildren, Alan, Jenna (Scott), Audra (Spencer), Steve (Erin), Angie (Brian), Stacey (Joel); 17 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great- grandchildren and sister, Geneva (Howard) Cully. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Sam" Spade; sister, Marian Bandy; stillborn daughter, Vickie Lynn, and son-in-law, Art Ledyard.

Friends are invited to visit on Sunday September 20, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where funeral services will begin on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.

www.ansberg-west.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ansberg-West Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved