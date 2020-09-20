Doris Louise Spade
Doris Louise Spade, 95, passed away on September 15, 2020 in Perrysburg Ohio at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Robinson Illinois on June 3, 1925 to Bertha and James Bond.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a saleswoman at W.T. Grant and J.C. Penny Department Stores. She was a longtime member at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Doris enjoyed cake decorating, crocheting, and square dancing.
She is survived by her children, David (Mitzi) Spade, Kathy Ledyard; grandchildren, Alan, Jenna (Scott), Audra (Spencer), Steve (Erin), Angie (Brian), Stacey (Joel); 17 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great- grandchildren and sister, Geneva (Howard) Cully. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Sam" Spade; sister, Marian Bandy; stillborn daughter, Vickie Lynn, and son-in-law, Art Ledyard.
Friends are invited to visit on Sunday September 20, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where funeral services will begin on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com
.www.ansberg-west.com