Doris M. Dowling
Mrs. Doris M. Dowling, 97 years, of Toledo, died Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Mrs. Dowling was a 1940 graduate of Scott High School where she was an honors student.
Doris worked as a Long Distance Phone Operator 5 years for Ohio Bell, until 1945. She also worked from 1973 until 1984, 1st as a phone operator for the City of Toledo, then moving to the Lucas County Welfare Dept where she was a receptionist and phone operator.
She was a member of the Hospitality Committee of St. Patrick's Historic Church and also a member of the Toledo Police Retirees Association.
Preceded in death by her husband, John J., and eldest son, John P. She is survived by children, James (Pamela) Dowling, Jill (Skip) Magrum, and Debora (Norm) Horner; grandchildren, John, James, Kevin, and Hailey Dowling, Megan Morsi, and Michelle Magrum; and great-grandchildren, Jack, Finn, Anna, Amir, Nash, Leila, Ephraim, Jonathan, Isabella, Gabriel, Blaise, Malachai, Yosiah, Gideon, Rosalina and Veronica.
The world will never be the same without this loving Mother/Grandmother/Great Grandmother. Doris will live on through the love and kindness she emitted at all times and thus instilled into those raised.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday, October 24, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. where a Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday October 25, 2019 at the Historic Church of St. Patrick, 130 Avondale, Toledo, OH 43604, at 11 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to the . Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 23, 2019