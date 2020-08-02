Doris M. FooteDoris M. Foote, 90, of Toledo, OH, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born November 24, 1929, in Toledo, OH, to parents LeRoy and Anna (Hubbard) LaPoint. She was a homemaker caring for their 7 children, grandchildren and many others. Doris volunteered at church for many years and enjoyed many trips with the WPOS Radio Station. She and her husband enjoyed retirement at Genesis Village with their friends. Doris was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry, of 71 years on May 4, 2020.She is survived by daughters, Patricia Jones, Cynthia Smith, and Kathryn (Robert) Megyesi; sons, Gerald L., Michael, Randall (Mary Beth), and Robert (Helena) Foote; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Doris was the last one of her 10 siblings to pass away.Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic a private gathering and funeral ceremony were conducted at the Reeb Funeral Home. Doris and Jerry lives will be celebrated with family and friends when current restrictions are lifted. Those wishing to offer memorials, in lieu of flowers, are asked to consider the Heritage Church of God, 3520 Strayer Rd. Maumee, OH, 43537 or charity of donor's choice. Online condolences to