Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 473-1301
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Toledo Memorial Park
Doris M. Toeppe


1932 - 2019
Doris M. Toeppe Obituary
Doris M. Toeppe, age 87, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Franciscan Care Center. She was born April 21, 1932 in Harrisburg Pennsylvania to the late Clarence and Miriam (Sherrick) Umberger. Doris enjoyed cooking, and was known for her good food and killer chocolate cakes. She retired as cashier, but was truly a homemaker; Doris enjoyed every moment watching her grandchildren and gathering with family. When she wasn't spending time with her family or making a house a loving home, she would be out enjoying a bite to eat with her best friend Betty. When her husband Donald, passed in 1994, Doris vowed to stay true to him and never remarried. Left to cherish Doris' memory is her daughter, Debbie Toeppe; son, Donald (Sandy) Toeppe, Jr.; grandchildren, Heather (Todd) Vicary, Timothy Toeppe, and Tiffany Toeppe; 3 great grandchildren; and best friend, Betty Hendrickson. Friends will be received from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Road Toledo, Ohio 43613 (419-473-1301). Funeral Services will begin at 12 Noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. To share memories and condolences with Doris' family please visit our website at

www.witzlershanktrilby.com
Published in The Blade on July 27, 2019
