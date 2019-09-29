|
|
Doris "Jean" Majchszak
1934-2019
Doris "Jean" Majchszak, 85, longtime Toledo resident, died late Friday evening, September 27 at Heritage Village of Waterville.
Doris' greatest love was her family and the many children that gravitated to her. Her next passion was gardening. She loved classic country music and would seldom refuse a chance to dance.
Born in Perrysburg, Ohio on September 13, 1934, Doris was a daughter of Lee and Naomi (Fortune) Miller. In addition to being a wife and homemaker as well as mother of 3 sons, Doris worked for Libby Glass in Toledo as a selector. She retired in 1994, after working over 35 years at Libby. Surviving are her children,David (Juliet) of Port St Lucie FL, Kenneth (Donna) of Holland OH, and Mark (Traci) of Cleveland OH; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, John J. Majchszak; parents; siblings, Colleen (Midge) Thomasson, Lorena (Pete) Murphy, Darlene Miller, Alan Miller and Rosevlynn Sampson. Visitation will be Monday Septbember 30, 2019, from 6-8pm and Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 2-8 pm at the Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 N. Reynolds Road Toledo, Ohio where Funeral Services will be on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Father Dave Nuess will officiate. Interment will be Restlawn Memorial Park.
Donations may be directed to the , Parkinson's Association, Saint Jude or .
www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019