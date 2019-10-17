|
|
Doris Marie Ritz
Doris Marie Ritz, 93, of Perrysburg, OH, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on January 21, 1926 to Orla and Ruth (Poley) Ritz in Hamler, OH.
Doris attended a one-room country schoolhouse and graduated from Sylvania Burnham High School in 1943. For 21 years, she was the secretary in Personnel and Engineering at Libby Owens Ford in Rossford. Doris attended the First United Methodist Church in Sylvania where she was proud to hold the distinction of the "oldest member still driving". She loved dogs and all backyard wildlife, keeping 5 birdfeeders in her yard year-round.
Doris is survived by her son, Mark Brown of Brooklyn, MI; step-grandchildren, Carly and Emily Radebaugh; 5 step-grandsons in California; and special friend, Harry Radebaugh of Florida, with whom she accompanied on the piano as they sang and entertained in every nursing home in NW Ohio. Doris enjoyed many years of friendship with Mike and Joan Myers of Perrysburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Jack (Norma) Ritz; Bettie (Ray) Kinyon of Spokane, WA; Gerald "Bud" (Mona) Ritz; and nephew, Kevin Ritz.
Visitation will be at Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Friday, October, 18, 2019 from 3 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. where funeral service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania.
Donations in Doris' name may be given to: First United Methodist Church of Sylvania, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019